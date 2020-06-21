Gardaí investigating after man threatens Longford shop staff with a hammer during robbery

Gardaí are currently investigating a robbery which occurred at a shop on Park Road, Longford, yesterday, Saturday, June 20.

At approximately 2.30pm, a lone male entered the shop, armed with a hammer, and threatened staff before leaving the scene with a sum of cash.

It is understood he fled the scene on foot. There were no injuries during the raid.

Gardaí have confirmed that the scene has been examined by local Scenes of Crime officers.

No arrests have been made and investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Longford Garda Station on 0433350570.

Investigations are ongoing.