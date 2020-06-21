Update: Garda chief extends time for detectives to quiz suspect over Longford raid

Gardaí chiefs have given detectives an extension to interview a male suspect arrested in Longford yesterday over an alleged armed raid at a local shop.

Chief Supt Tony Healy is understood to have given the go ahead for senior investigators to continue to interview the man for a further 12 hours following the alleged armed raid at Vaughan's Today's Local store along Longford's Park Road shortly after 2pm on Saturday, June 20.

The man, who is from the Portlaoise area, was arrested a short time after reports of a man entering the shop armed with a hammer.

He was taken to Longford Garda Station on Saturday afternoon where he has remained ever since.

The Leader can reveal an extension for a further 12 hours to question the man was granted at 5pm and means gardaí have until tomorrow morning when they either have to release or charge him.