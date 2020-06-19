Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Gerard Farrell opens online book of condolences for Detective Garda Colm Horkan
Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Gerard Farrell has opened an online book of condolences for Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who tragically lost his life during a shooting incident in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, on Wednesday night.
The online book of condolences is available to be signed here.
Longford Garda Station has also opened a physical book of condolences. Anyone wishing to sign it is asked to bring their own pen and to use the hand sanitiser provided.
