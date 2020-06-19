Book of condolence opened for Detective Garda Colm Horkan at Longford Garda Station

Books of condolence are being opened in Garda Stations across the country in tribute to the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who was tragically shot while on duty in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

A book of condolence has been opened at Longford Garda Station. Gardaí are asking members of the public to bring their own pen to avoid the potential spread of Covid-19.

Judge Seamus Hughes at Granard District Court this morning expressed his sympathy to the family of Detective Garda Horkan this morning and held a poignant moment of silence in the court room as a mark of respect.

"I would like on behalf of the District Court in Longford to express my deepest sympathies for Detective Garda Horkan's father, Marty, his sister, Deirdre, his brothers Andy, Brendan, Dermott and Padraif, and the wider Horkan family," he said.

"Also to his garda colleagues who are deeply saddened by his passing."

Dave Conroy, GRA representative for the Longford/Roscommon Division said that this has been "a massive loss" to Det Gda Horkan's hometown of Charlestown and the wider Castlerea community.

"Everyone who encountered him has nothing but a good story about him," he said.

Garda members are "traumatised" he added.

"It has affected the larger garda family in Ireland."

Paying tribute to the 49-year-old detective, Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy expressed his deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Colm Horkan.

"I would like to take the opportunity to offer my deepest sympathy to his family, friends and colleagues of the Garda. An Garda Síochána play a crucial role in our communities and everyday put themselves on the frontline of crime prevention on behalf of us all," he said.

Longford TD Joe Flaherty also paid tribute to the fallen detective on social media: "Deepest sympathy to the family and colleagues of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in the Longford/Roscommon Division. He died in the line of duty and service of the State," he said.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at Castlerea Garda Station this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Castlerea Town Centre area between 11pm on Wednesday night and 12:30am Thursday morning, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact the incident room in Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1635.