ISPCA rescues six-week-old kitten from the side of a busy Athlone road

They say black cats are unlucky, but that certainly wasn't the case for this little bundle of fluff, who was rescued by the ISPCA this week.

The six-week-old kitten was miraculously spotted cowering in the grass on the side of a busy road near Coosan, Athlone, by ISPCA Inspector Karon Lyons, who was returning to the National Animal Centre in Kenagh after investigating another call.

Inspector Lyons pulled over to secure the kitten as she was concerned for its safety near such a busy road.

“I had to act quickly as the kitten was cowering in the grass and about to cross the busy road, which was too dangerous for any animal," she said.

"Once the kitten was secured, I observed the area for a while but there was no sign of any other kittens or its mother. It is unclear if the kitten was wandering or was abandoned. There was no obvious sign of injury and it appeared healthy so I took it with me to the ISPCA National Animal Centre in Longford for further veterinary assessment.”

The kitten has since been named Marvin is doing well and is currently being fostered by an ISPCA carer.

“It was pure luck I spotted the kitten as I was driving past as I would have feared for its safety if he attempted to cross the road. Once he is a little older, we will be appealing for a new loving home if we are unable to locate his owner.”

The ISPCA has been as busy as ever and during COVID-19, essential rescue work doesn’t stop. If you can, please make a kind donation to support the ongoing work here.