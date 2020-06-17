New government is "attempt to deny change", insists Sinn Féin Longford/Westmeath TD

The make up of Ireland's next government will shortchange families and workers and "deny change" voted for following the general election, Sinn Féin Longford/Westmeath TD Sorca Clarke has said.

Ms Clarke hit out at the announcement of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and The Green Party to go into coalition and warned of the consequences which lay ahead of the Irish electorate.

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael excluded Sinn Féin from the government formation process in an attempt to deny change, to protect the status-quo and to continue with the same politics that have so badly failed workers and families," she said.

“They have now reached an agreement on a Programme for Government with the Green Party.

“But the reality is that a government led by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael - no matter who they are propped up by - does not represent the change that people voted for and will not deliver for workers and families.

“Their record in government together over the past four years shows us exactly what they will do if this Programme for Government is endorsed by the parties involved.

“What we need is a break from the past, not a repeat of it."

Ms Clarke said neither Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael could be trusted to resurrect an economy which had been badly affected by the recent outbreak of Covid-19.

“That means rebuilding the economy in a fair and sustainable way, delivering affordable housing, delivering universal healthcare, making sure workers can retire at the age of sixty-five, investing in our forgotten regions and delivering the type of real change required to tackle the climate emergency," she said.

“This will not be delivered by a Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael led government.

“To those who voted for change, I say this - do not give up. The future is still there to be won. Sinn Féin will never give up because we believe that we are within touching distance of a better Ireland. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil can delay change, but they cannot stop it.”