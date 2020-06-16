150 ideas for future Midlands jobs submitted to Just Transition team

The Midlands Regional Transition Team (MRTT) has received over 150 projects as a result of the Midlands Engagement Process which sought to identify viable projects to create alternative employment opportunities in the wider Midlands Region as it moves away from peat production.

The Midlands Engagement Process ran for a period of three weeks and closed on Friday last, June 12.

Mr Kieran Mulvey, Commissioner for Just Transition remarked: “The quality and quantity of project ideas that have come forward are testament to the communities, public sector and businesses of the wider Midlands that have engaged and are ready and willing to create and secure alternative employment opportunities for the residents of the wider Midlands.

"The projects proposed come from the community, public and private sectors and range across areas which will contribute to the realisation of many of the opportunities I outlined in my first Progress Report to Government."

The MRTT with technical assistance from the EU START Team will seek to assist these projects realise the regional ambition and to identify potential funding sources to progress as many of these projects as possible.

The first opportunity that will present itself is the launch of the Just Transition Fund – Stage 2 this week by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, which will publish fund criteria on its website.

Ms Anna Marie Delaney, Chief Executive of Offaly County Council stated: “On behalf of the MRTT, I wish to thank the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment and his Department for their support in this process to date and we look forward to progressing projects in the coming weeks and months ahead.”

Mr Mulvey expressed his thanks to Cllr Peter Ormond, Cathaoirleach of the MRTT and to each member of the MRTT, the wider Local Authority network, Irish Rural Link and to local radio and the print media, that assisted greatly in the promotion of the START Engagement Process.