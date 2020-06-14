Longford man on sex charges to be sentenced in October

A Longford man in his 30s has pleaded guilty to four counts of having sex with a child under the age of 15 between October and December 2013.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Longford Circuit Court last week.

He also pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual exploitation of a child at a location in county Longford.

Judge Keenan Johnson remanded the man on bail until October 13, 2020, when he will reappear for sentencing purposes.