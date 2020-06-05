Grooming and parasite advice from Maxi Zoo Longford

During the warmer months, lots of cats bring fleas and ticks home from their rambles, although indoor cats are rarely affected.

Acute cases of fleas or ticks should be dealt with quickly as the parasites can transmit diseases and worms. You can treat an acute case of fleas, ticks or mites by using parasite treatments. If your cat has fleas, it makes sense to de-worm her and treat the environment around her too. We recommend using effective prevention in the first place to avoid a potential infestation.

In addition to parasite prevention and treatments, owners must support their pets' grooming so that their animals' skin stays healthy and their coats maintain a silky sheen.

Short-haired dogs generally only need a good brushing once a week, and two to three times a week during the moulting season.

Brushes with soft rubber teeth or natural bristles are both suitable for this task. Rough-haired breeds have additional needs that must be attended to regularly. These tasks range from trimming, to thinning of the undercoat and removal of dead hairs from the top coat.

Dogs with a long coat should be brushed several times a week, ideally every day. You should also use a fine-toothed comb to prevent matting.

You also need to be careful when it comes to washing your dog. Don't overdo it. Only give your dog a bath when his coat is heavily soiled – after rolling around in something nasty, for example – or if your vet prescribed medical baths with a special shampoo.

Maxi Zoo staff are trained in all aspects of hygiene and grooming, call in store today to speak with them to choose the best treatment for your pet.