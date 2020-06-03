Gardaí in Granard seize van driven by disqualified motorist with tax expired for 1,675 days
Motorist also no NCT or insurance on the vehicle
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a van at a checkpoint in Granard this morning and found the driver to be disqualified.
The driver also had no NCT or insurance. A check on the tax found it to be out of date for 1,675 days.
The vehicle has been seized.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a van at a checkpoint in Granard. No, tax, Insurance or NCT. Check on mobility app showed driver to be disqualified. Vehicle seized. #SlowDownSaveLives pic.twitter.com/ROElA4pRCp— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 3, 2020
