Gardaí in Granard seize van driven by disqualified motorist with tax expired for 1,675 days

Motorist also no NCT or insurance on the vehicle

Jessica Thompson

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí in Granard seize van driven by disqualified motorist with tax expired for 1,675 days

Longford Roads Policing Unit seize van driven by disqualified motorist

Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a van at a checkpoint in Granard this morning and found the driver to be disqualified.

The driver also had no NCT or insurance. A check on the tax found it to be out of date for 1,675 days.

The vehicle has been seized.