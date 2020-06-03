Carrigy turns heat on Bank of Ireland chiefs over Granard branch future

Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy is calling on Bank of Ireland to clarify the ongoing situation surrounding the temporary closure of its Granard branch.

Senator Carrigy has confirmed that he made contact with Bank of Ireland who responded by revealing how the ensuing Covid-19 forced the organisation into closing a number of smaller offices in order to safeguard its service operation.

The Ballinalee postmaster said he was told by bank chiefs that the move allowed it to reassign staff from its smaller locations to support contact centres, which are managing significant increases in telephone and online banking requests.

Senator Carrigy, in response said as the country moves towards a gradual lifting of lockdown measures, the onus was now on the bank to provide greater levels of transparency to its customers.

"As we are now approaching Phase 2 of the re-opening Ireland roadmap I am now calling on Bank Of Ireland to give clear timeline to their customers when they will be re-opening their branches throughout the county that they have temporarily closed all over the county,” he said.