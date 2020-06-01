Longford model Maura Higgins tipped to take part in 20th series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here

The 20th series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here is set to return to our screens this winter and although Coronation Street star Beverly Callard is the only name reportedly signed on to take part, it sounds as though we can expect at least two reality TV names to be involved.



Two months ago, Love Island sensation Maura Higgins was trimmed into 8/1 from 20/1 with BoyleSports to head down under to the Aussie jungle but has since been eased back out to 14/1.

However, a new surge of support arrived for the Longford beauty on Friday as punters want to see her swap lingerie modelling for the Australian bush with her odds crumbling into 6/1.



Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing is another reality TV star rumoured to be heading Down Under. Jamie was introduced to the market at odds of 20/1, with strong links to suggest a stint on Strictly Come Dancing was more likely.

The Candy Kittens owner has seen his odds tumble into 6/1 and has said in the past that he wants to head to the jungle.



Leon Blanche, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Love Island star Maura Higgins is seeing some support to land a spot in the 20th series of I’m A Celebrity with her odds now 6/1 from 14/1. Jamie Laing has also been supported with his odds tumbling into 6/1 from 20/1. Punters have made Ricky Hatton the 1/4 favourite to take part with LadBaby not far behind at 3/10.”