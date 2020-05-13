Animals and stolen property seized in major Edgeworthstown multi-agency search

A number of animals and items of suspected stolen property were seized during a multi-agency search, which was carried out at a property in Lisnanagh on Thursday, May 7.

The Armed Support Unit, An Garda Síochána, the ISPCA, the Longford County Council Litter Warden and Scenes of Crime (SOC) were all involved in the search last Thursday.

Detective Inspector John Costel organised for the ISPCA and Longford County Council Environmental Enforcement Officers to accompany gardaí to the property as a large number of animals were on site during a previous search on April 27.

Sergeant Michael Hogan, Community Policing, obtained a search warrant under the Theft Act for two thefts at neighbouring yards on April 30 and April 27, of gardening tools and a battery fence.

Entry was effected last Thursday just after 12pm by the Armed Support Unit after a cordon had been put outside the premises, gardaí have confirmed.

A number of possible stolen items were identified and, with the assistance of ASU, the out houses on the property were searched.

Three inspectors from the ISPCA accompanied the search and found 25 dogs and four puppies on site and a number of cats.

Gardaí have confirmed that the condition of a number of these animals and their accommodation posed serious risks.

Following consultation with the dog owner, 11 dogs and four puppies were surrendered, along with two cats and 10 kittens.

Advice was given in relation to the care of other animals on site.

Longford County Litter Warden also attended the search and evidence of the burning of rubbish on site was found in relation to other minor litter offences.

Ann Lawless of SOC attended and photographed stolen items along with the conditions in which the animals had been housed.

One person was arrested at Granard Garda Station on May 8 in relation to handling stolen property and a file has been sent to the DPP for directions.