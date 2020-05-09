Longford Leader Obituary: Luke Smyth, Kilcogy

The death occurred peacefully at Brightview Senior Living, Tenafly, NJ, USA, on Monday, April 23, of Luke Smyth, New Jersey and formerly of Kilcogy, Co Cavan.

He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his three children, Kathleen Cook, James Smyth (and his wife, Joanne), and Maureen Brundage (and her husband, Terence); five grandchildren, Christine Cook (and her husband, Timm Chartier), Robert Cook, James Smyth, Katherine Brundage and Brian Brundage; and his great granddaughter, Luella Chartier. He will also be missed by several nieces and nephews.

Luke was predeceased by his wife Eileen (Quinn), his sisters Mary Ellen (Comaskey) and Margaret (Mcinerny), his brother Eugene Smyth and his nephew Hugh McEnerney.

In light of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the burial was private for immediate family members only.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

May he Rest In Peace.