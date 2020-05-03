ISPCA on lockdown but still carrying out essential duties at Kenagh centre

The Covid-19 lockdown has had a profound effect on a lot of groups and organisations around the country, particularly charities such as the ISPCA, which has suffered a severe drop in funding over the past couple of months.

Many of the ISPCA’s key fundraising events such as the VHI mini-marathon have been cancelled or rescheduled until later in the year, resulting in a shortfall in funding which is having a huge impact on the ISPCA’s ability to generate income.

The ISPCA national centre is based in Kenagh, Co Longford and, not unlike every other facility in the country, stringent measures have been put in place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic

“The ISPCA contingency plan was implemented on March 13 and strict protocols were put in place to protect all staff, volunteers and members of the public,” explained ISPCA CEO, Dr Andrew Kelly.

“These measures were reviewed and strengthened when the Government announced stricter restrictions from March 28, to April 12, and now May 5.

“The care of animals has been recognised as an essential service. Our frontline inspectors (authorised officers under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013) are responding to emergency calls and our core animal carers are providing essential care to the hundreds of animals in our centres (Longford, Cork and Donegal).

“We are also making room for more animals that need to be brought into our care on an emergency basis,” Dr Kelly added.

“Office staff are continuing to work remotely and are in constant communication with their colleagues to ensure that our operational work continues as effectively as possible.

“Our centres are temporarily closed to members of the public and volunteers as a precautionary measure to reduce any risk of being exposed to Covid-19.”

Volunteers play an essential role in the ISPCA by caring for, helping to rehabilitate and responsibly rehoming Ireland’s most cruelly-treated, neglected and abused animals.

“The love and care volunteers give to the rescued animals goes a long way toward allowing those animals to eventually be adopted by new families,” said Dr Kelly.

“As a precautionary measure and to prevent exposure of COVID-19, our centres have been in lockdown with only essential core staff in place to protect both our staff, volunteers and also members of the public being exposed to Covid-19. Our staff are working harder than ever without the invaluable support of our volunteers.”

There have been fears around the county that animals can carry the Covid-19 virus, therefore passing it on to other people. But that is not what happens, the ISPCA has assured.

“Many pet owners continue to be worried about the impact of Covid-19 on their pets,” Dr Kelly explained.

“The ISPCA is continuing to monitor news from the experts and we would like to reassure pet owners that there is no evidence that pets can contract Covid-19 or transmit the virus to humans. We are continuing to monitor the latest updates from the WHO, HSE and VCI.”

While there are reports around the world of pets being abandoned or surrendered due to fears of contracting the virus, the ISPCA has received no specific reports of pet owners abandoning their pets as a result of pandemic fear.

But ISPCA frontline Inspectors continue to respond to emergencies where their circumstances may have changed and the welfare of an animal may be compromised and would ask that any pet owners who are worried or struggling, to reach out and ask for help or advice.

“We have rescued and admitted a number of animals to our centres and in one particular case we are working with officials from the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) to deal with a serious animal welfare issue involving multiple horses in the North West of the country,” said Dr Kelly.

“Seven horses, most of which are in an emaciated condition, have been taken into our care, where they will receive ongoing treatment. An investigation is ongoing.

“Separately, Jack the Pomeranian and his companion Daisy, a Pomeranian/Terrier cross breed, found themselves alone and not receiving sufficient attention after their owner’s circumstances dramatically changed. They were surrendered into ISPCA care so they could be loved and cared for.

“In addition, Roscoe, a seven month old whippet cross pup, was rescued by an ISPCA Inspector after being abandoned by his owner. In the last couple of days, we have rescued a fox cub.”

During these strange times of isolation, it’s important to take comfort and companionship from wherever you can and pets are the best way to do that, Dr Kelly explained.

“We are urging people to enjoy the companionship we share with our pets during this difficult time,” he said.

“It is important that pet owners continue to maintain good hygiene practices and always wash their hands after interacting with their pets.

“If you or someone in your household does become sick with Covid-19, avoid being kissed, licked or also sharing your food with your pet.

“If pet owners do become infected, it is advisable to have another member of the household care for your pets.

“As a precautionary measure, keep your pets indoors if possible for 14 days and continue to maintain good hygiene practices. If you are concerned, please phone your vet.”

The ISPCA will continue to do excellent work for the animals in the country, with the national centre in Kenagh currently caring for a large number of animals.

But donations are essential to ensure this service continues to be available and animals continue to be rescued from neglectful or abusive situations.

For that reason, the ISPCA is asking people to consider a small donation to help keep the service running.

“If you have already been in touch with a donation to support our work, thank you so much,” said Dr Kelly.

“For more information about the ISPCA’s work, to report animal cruelty or make a donation if you can, please visit our website at www.ispca.ie/donate/.”

ISPCA CEO, Dr Andrew Kelly studied Zoology at University of Glasgow before completing a PhD in biological sciences.

Following a number of years as a post-doctoral researcher, working on a wide range of species including seabirds and marine turtles.

Andrew joined the RSPCA as Manager of their flagship wildlife rehabilitation centre and rehoming cattery and latterly, as Head of the RSPCA’s Wildlife Department. Following this, Andrew worked as a policy advisor for Humane Society International before taking up his current position as CEO of the ISPCA in February 2014.

