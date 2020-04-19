PICTURES | Frontline inspectors and carers are being stretched to their limit responding to emergencies, says ISPCA

ISPCA essential frontline Inspectors have been busy responding to emergency calls made to our National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515 and here are some of the animals that have been admitted recently.

We have been working with officials from the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) to deal with a serious animal welfare issue involving multiple horses in the North West of the country. Seven horses, most of which are in an emaciated condition, have been taken into ISPCA Animal Centres, where they will receive ongoing treatment. An investigation is ongoing.

Separately Jack the Pomeranian and his companion Daisy, a Pomeranian/Terrier cross breed, found themselves alone and not receiving sufficient attention after their owner’s circumstances dramatically changed. They were surrendered into ISPCA care so they could be loved and cared for.

In addition, Roscoe, a seven month old whippet cross pup, was rescued by an ISPCA Inspector after being abandoned by his owner.

Our animal carers are busy caring for hundreds of vulnerable animals in our rescue centres during these difficult circumstances. Many more vulnerable animals will need to be rescued and cared for at our centres and will need to stay with us for a longer period of time during lockdown before they can be lovingly rehomed.

For more information about the ISPCA's work, to report animal cruelty or make a donation if you can, please visit our website here https://www.ispca.ie/