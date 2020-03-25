Two abandoned ponies in Westmeath taken into ISPCA care

The ISPCA has come to the aid of two ponies abandoned on a plot of land in County Westmeath.

Kindhearted locals who were concerned for the welfare of the ponies had initially been feeding and providing watering for the animals but, as the condition of the ground worsened, they contacted the ISPCA for help.

ISPCA Inspector Elaine Reynolds assessed the situation and found that the land was a complete mud-bath with not even a blade of grass, and there was no shelter at all.

Inspector Reynolds made some local enquiries and it appears that the ponies had been left there some time ago and that nobody responsible for the animals had been attending to their needs.

Read also: No evidence pets can catch or spread coronavirus, ISPCA assures

Inspector Reynolds said: “Shockingly these ponies were just left there to fend for themselves and only for the intervention of locals and the fact that they are a hardy breed type, they would never have survived. They are now safe in ISPCA care and once they receive the veterinary all-clear, we will go about finding them new homes”.

The ponies, named Guinness and Tayto were seized and transported to the ISPCA for veterinary assessment.

While one of the ponies was microchipped, there was no up-to-date registration and the other one was not microchipped.

Investigations are continuing to locate an owner. The ISPCA is appealing to anyone with information to contact the National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515 or email helpline@ispca.ie

ISPCA Inspectors are continuing to respond to emergencies made to our National Animal Cruelty Helpline and we are expertly caring for hundreds of vulnerable animals in our rescue centres.

Our vital services are dangerously stretched at a time when many of our fundraising activities have been cancelled or postponed. If you can help, please make a kind donation to the ISPCA here.

Thank you so much. #StrongerTogether