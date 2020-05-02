Longford County Council to hold physical meetings for important business

Important council business is to be carried out via a physical meeting and not remotely, Longford County Council has been informed.

A letter from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, which was read out at a meeting of Longford Municipal District last week, informed councillors that meetings that require motions, voting, etc, should be held physically.

Updates and reports can be held remotely.

Member of Longford Municipal District met last week in the sports hall of the Albert Reynolds Peace Park (the Mall), where social distancing could be observed and all Covid-19 guidelines could be followed.