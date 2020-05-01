Fine Gael councillors in Longford call for rates waiver for businesses affected by Covid-19

The Fine Gael Group on Longford County Council have submitted a motion for the May meeting of the Local Authority calling for a rates waiver for businesses affected by Covid-19.

FG Leader on Longford County Council Colm Murray has submitted the motion on behalf of the group calling for rates to be written off for businesses forced to close because of Covid-19 for the duration of the closure and for a proportional write off to be applied to businesses who have been affected by social distancing when they resume trading.

“The Fine Gael Group on the County Council held a very constructive conference call with Senator Micheál Carrigy about the effect the pandemic is having on small and medium enterprises and the knock on effect that will have on Local Authority income,” said Cllr Murray.

“Senator Carrigy has given an undertaking to raise the issue with the Ministers for Finance and Local Government. In conjunction with that, the FG Group on the council will be pushing hard to ensure that Longford County Council gives every break and assistance possible to the SME's who have been worst effected by the Covid-19 crisis.”