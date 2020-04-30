Mercy Ballymahon students chosen for national calf-rearing competition

Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon are one of five school groups who have been chosen to rear five Irish Angus calves for 18 months as part of a unique schools competition.

The Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition, run in association with processing partners ABP and Kepak, aims to encourage second-level students to gain an understanding about the care and attention that is required to produce and market the highest quality Irish Angus beef for consumers.

The announcement, which was made live on social media last Wednesday, April 22, comes after a competitive application process, whereby student groups vying to take part in the competition presented their original project ideas to a panel of judges comprised of agri-food industry professionals at a recent high-profile exhibition at Croke Park.

Rachel Maguire, Aileen Briody, Ciara Gavigan and Kate Mulvey from Mercy in Ballymahon expressed an interest in the benefits of using Irish Angus beef over other breeds.

The Longford group join students from Boherbue Comprehensive School, Cork; Gorey Community School, Wexford; Carrick-On-Shannon Community School, Leitrim and The Abbey School, Tipperary Town as the successful applicants for this year’s competition.

The five groups will each receive five Irish Angus calves in September, which they will rear for 18 months. In addition to rearing the calves, the students will complete a research project linked to the senior-cycle Agricultural Science curriculum which focusses on a particular aspect of farming and beef production. The individual project themes will be announced when the groups receive their calves in September.

The Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition aims to allow students to apply the knowledge they learn in the classroom to a real-life setting. Each of the finalists will receive the financial benefit involved in the selling of the animals to the processors on completion of the project. The winning students also receive an additional grant of €2,000 for their further education.

For further information on the project visit www.certifiedirishangus.ie