An Bord Pleanála delays decision on Longford wind farm development 

An Bord Pleanála has today confirmed to the 'No To Derryadd Wind Farm' group, that it won't be announcing its decision on the Bord na Móna Derryadd wind farm planning application this Thursday, April 30.

In a statement, An Bord Pleanála revealed to the group, "Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the freeze period of March 29 to May 9 inclusive, ordered by the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government in relation to time limits on appeals, applications, submissions and Board decisions, I can inform you that a decision will not issue on ABP-303592-19 on April 30, 2020 and I cannot indicate a date at the present time when a decision will be made."

Bord na Móna is seeking a 10-year planning permission for the construction of a 24-turbine wind farm, 110kV substation and all related works near Lanesboro.

The 'No To Derryadd Wind Farm' group posted on their Facebook page: "As of today we have a planning update from ABP. We were expecting such a delay in this decision given the current situation the country finds itself in, but at the same time, given the enormous amount of real evidence presented against this proposed development and the fact that it would directly go against the European Birds and habitats directive makes you wonder why it is indeed still even being considered.

"As soon as we hear more or indeed a future date we will let you all know."

