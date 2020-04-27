Happy birthday to Longford's number one ploughman!

To mark the 87th birthday of renowned Kenagh ploughman, Eamon Egan, on Tuesday, April 14, Longford Meals on Wheels delivered a special cake to him.

Local country music star Declan Nerney posted on social media: “Happy birthday to the number one plough man Eamon.”

While Eamon’s daughter, Fiona, of Cloughan Farm & Cookery School, said: “Happy birthday daddy...87 years young today.

“As always Longford Meals and Wheels never forget any of their customers birthdays and left this lovely cake for him.”

Eamon is a former chairman of County Longford Ploughing Association and Secretary of the Loy Association of Ireland.

The Kenagh man loves horses and horse ploughing and of course Loy digging.