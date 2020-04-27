Happy birthday to Longford's number one ploughman!
To mark the 87th birthday of renowned Kenagh ploughman, Eamon Egan, on Tuesday, April 14, Longford Meals on Wheels delivered a special cake to him.
Local country music star Declan Nerney posted on social media: “Happy birthday to the number one plough man Eamon.”
While Eamon’s daughter, Fiona, of Cloughan Farm & Cookery School, said: “Happy birthday daddy...87 years young today.
“As always Longford Meals and Wheels never forget any of their customers birthdays and left this lovely cake for him.”
Eamon is a former chairman of County Longford Ploughing Association and Secretary of the Loy Association of Ireland.
The Kenagh man loves horses and horse ploughing and of course Loy digging.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on