Five more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Longford, bringing total to 129

There have been five new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford, according to the latest figures from Friday, April 24. These five bring Longford's total number of confirmed cases to 129.

In neighbouring counties, Cavan now has a total of 609 confirmed cases; Westmeath has 446; Roscommon has 135; and Leitrim has the lowest number with 66 total confirmed cases in the county.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 18 people with Covid-19 have died, of which 17 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,102 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 1,102 deaths reflects this.

As of 11am Monday 27th April, the HPSC has been notified of 386 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There is now a total of 19,648 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have always made it clear that there are certain things that we need to be satisfied with prior to recommending any change in current restrictions.

"The most important one is that the incidence rate of the virus needs to be as low as possible in terms its transmission in the community and within community and residential settings. In addition, the impact of the disease on rates of mortality and hospitalisations including admissions to intensive care units also needs to be at a very low level.

“Improvements are still needed in these important measures.”

Dr Siobhán Ní Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “We are very aware how difficult the current restrictions are for people and families. There are a number of supports available on gov.ie/together and yourmentalhealth.ie so please use these facilities and contact your GP if you are very stressed.”

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health



Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that 81% of the population think that the Government reaction to the current Covid-19 outbreak is appropriate and 84% of people feel they have adapted well to changes.

The research also shows that level of personal worry around Covid-19 remains high.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, which is conducted twice weekly, reveals that:

people are equally worried about the health of family and friends and the economy at 3.8 out of 5 (where 5 is extremely worried)

people are less worried about their personal finance and personal health at 3.0 and 2.9 out of 5 respectively

Cases as of Saturday 25 April 2020

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 25th April (19,095 cases), reveals: