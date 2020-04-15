Covid-19 party mentality continues in Longford as gardaí break up more gatherings

Gardaí are still breaking up Covid parties around the town, with another party being disrupted on Saturday night.

Attendees at the party were involved in a previous party on Richmond Street, which saw 80 young people gather at a house for a 21st birthday celebration.

The same people were also involved with a party at a halting site just over a week ago, which was broken up by gardaí.

Those attending the party on Saturday night became abusive towards gardaí. No arrests were made but gardaí have confirmed that prosecutions will follow.

Meanwhile, gardaí have recovered a stolen caravan following a search of a property on Richmond Street on Monday.

The caravan, which was stolen from England has a value of approximately €25,000.

