Gardaí halt further Covid-19 parties in county Longford

While the majority of people are complying with government restrictions regarding the current Covid-19 pandemic, there is still a minority that is taking part in 'Covid parties’.

Gardaí have reported that a dozen or so people from various estates in Longford town gathered at a halting site last week and started drinking.

A number of those involved in the gathering were also in attendance at a house party on Richmond Street just over a week earlier, where approximately 80 youths gathered at a 21st birthday celebration, which was broken up by gardaí.

Gardaí who arrived at the halting site to break up the party were reportedly accused of discrimination.

Another Covid gathering, which was due to take place in Lanseboro a week earlier was halted before it got started, thanks to the efforts of local gardaí and Longford County Council.

A number of people from a housing estate had planned to hold a ‘happy hour’ on the green outside their estate.

Longford County Council contacted residents in advance to warn them against the gathering. Local gardaí were alerted and patrolled the area, ensuring nothing happened.

