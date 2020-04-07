Five men to appear in court this morning in connection with violent assault in Longford

Gardaí in Longford have arrested five men this morning Tuesday 7th April, 2020 in relation to ongoing incidents of violence linked to criminal activity in Longford County.

All five men (two aged in 40's, one 30's and two juveniles) were arrested and have been charged in relation to an incident dated 2nd June, 2019 on the Dublin Road, Longford.

They will appear before Longford District Court this morning at 10.30a.m.

Investigations ongoing.