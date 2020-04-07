Cllr PJ Reilly in Clonfin funding call

Local authority chiefs are facing calls for additional finance to be set aside for the Clonfin monument ahead of the 100th anniversary of the legendary battle between Irish and British forces.

The renowned battle took place on February 2 1921 in what was undoubtedly the most significant action in Longford during the War of Independence between 1919 and 1921.

The Clonfin Memorial is located on the side of the R 194, the road from Ballinalee to Granard with a ceremony taking place at the site on an annual basis.

Local Cllr PJ Reilly has led calls for additional monies to be set aside ahead of next year's commemoration to mark its golden anniversary.