Closure of Longford Greyhound Track is "a very sad time" says Racing Manager

Racing Manager Paddy Farrington has acknowledged that it is "a very sad time" for the people of Longford and beyond who put so much support into Longford Greyhound Track, which held its last meeting just over a week ago.

"After over 80 years the curtain has come down on this iconic venue. Over them years this venue has brought great joy to so many and has a huge amount of history behind it," said Mr Farrington.

"While this is a very sad time for the people involved in the track it also has been a chance to reflect on what was such a great social venue and offered so much more than just a greyhound racing track.

"Passionate people came here each week hoping to have the next derby winner and with that they made great friends and shared laughter and joy.

"Thanks to all supporters of the track who passionately fought to help it survive and thanks to the staff who created a lovely atmosphere always.

"Longford greyhound stadium would like to wish everyone the best through these challenging times."

The final race meeting was held on Monday, March 23, following a recent Indecon report, which recommended the Irish Greyhound Board seize funding for Longford and three other tracks.

