Final race meet to be held in Longford this Monday

The team behind Longford greyhound stadium have announced that the race meeting this coming Monday, March 23, will be the final ever.

The news comes on the back of a recent Indecon report, which recommended the Irish Greyhound Board seize funding for Longford and three other tracks.

The final race meeting will be held in accordance to IGB Covid-19 guidelines, meaning no public admissions will be permitted. A one person per dog limit will be strictly adhered to.

Longford greyhound stadium posted: "Sadly on Monday March 23rd Longford Greyhound Stadium will hold it's last race meeting.

"Unfortunately in accordance with IGB guidelines No public admissions will be allowed. A one person admitted per dog policy will be strictly adhered to.

"Thank you to all our friends who have supported us over the years. You made the track what it is."