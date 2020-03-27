Granard Gardaí lend support to Covid-19 North Longford Responders

Gardaí in Granard Garda District are supporting a newly established working group in North Longford, Covid-19 North Longford Responders.

This group comprises of professionals, community representatives and volunteers in the North Longford area who are working together as a team to respond to the Covid-19 crisis.

The aim of the group is to match the people who need help with the people who are willing to give help. This is being done in a way that protects the health and welfare of all members of the community.

"The North Longford Responders are reaching out to people who are vulnerable and checking on their welfare. We are doing this with the support of many local older person services and community groups in particular, Rath Mhuire Resource Centre, Lus Na Greine Family Resource Centre, senior citizens groups, men’s sheds groups, active age groups etc. We are also reaching out to the community as a whole by utilising text alert as a way to communicate important messages,” said Superintendent Seamus Boyle of Granard Garda Station.

He explained that volunteer coordinators are in every area and detailed how the public can get in contact with them if they want assistance or if they want to volunteer.

"The volunteer coordinators are people who are embedded in their community and are people who are involved in community alert or GAA. Many of them are also local representatives.

"You can link in with your local volunteer coordinator and let them know you are willing to help. They will contact you if or when your assistance is required,” Supt Boyle said.

He added that An Garda Siochána is here to assist those in self isolation or cocooning to protect themselves from Covid-19.

"We will assist however we can. This may be by getting groceries or prescriptions. The local community policing team can be reached by contacting Granard Garda Station on 043 6687660. In an emergency please dial 999,” he said.

To contact Covid-19 North Longford Responders, call Eileen on 087 055 8549 or Jackie on 086 823 2139. More information is available on Facebook: North Longford Covid-19 Responders

Volunteer Coordinators are as follows:

Ballinalee: Michael Carrigy (Bank of volunteers on WhatsApp group)

Edgeworthstown: Tom Dooley; Tom Victory

Ardagh: Matt Killduff; Michael Lynch; Karol Farrell

Mullinalaghta: Bernie Rodgers; Ciaran Rodgers

Drumlish/Ballinamuck: Padraig Brady; Paddy Howe

Ennybegs Killeo: Gerry Hagan;Tom Quinn

Cullyfad Killeo: Gerry Hagan; Sean Murray

Granard: Turlough Mc Govern; Sinead Fay

Abbeylara: PJ Reilly

Legan: Paul Ross; Aoife Byrne

Dromard: Gary Murtagh; Gerry Sheridan; John Duffy

Colmcille: Gary Murtagh; Padraig Kavanagh; Matt McGauran

