The Longford Leader is here for the people of Longford

The Longford Leader will be published every week as usual throughout the Covid-19 crisis as we continue to support the community of Longford in these unprecedented times.

The Longford Leader team will bring you accurate and reliable information about Covid-19 in factual and non-sensational reporting both online and in print.

We are part of the fabric of Longford and we will also highlight the positive news stories from our communities. Stories of heroic community deeds already abound as people unite to look after the needs of others in the county. In difficult times, you can always rely on community spirit to get people through.

Now, the focus is on the stories that matter to local people. In times like these, your local newspaper should be the voice of the community, helping people to understand what is going on and offering peace of mind and reassurance.

Together, we are stronger. Tell us your stories, send us your news, photos and videos. We might be socially distant but we have never needed each other more.



