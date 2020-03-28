Longford charity Hungry Horse Outside suffers a drop in donations

There has been a drop in donations to local animal rescue charity, Hungry Horse Outside, as the restrictions in place due to the coronavirus crisis start to take their toll.

HHO have 45 ponies and horses reserved for new homes but the charity has revealed that the animals cannot go to their new homes until the country emerges from the Covid-19 crisis.

"This puts us under severe pressure and not a sign of grass growing or fields drying just yet," the charity said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"Think of your local rescues, many of them including ourselves have had to restrict visitors, volunteers and staff, leaving others taking on twice and three times the workload.

"Everyone realises the severity of the situation, we feel the worry, the disbelief and the overall atmosphere of depression, we are all doing our best to do what they can to slow down the spread of the virus but we'll continue to struggle so we ask that you offer support wherever is possible.

"There has been a massive drop in donations, fundraising activities have screeched to a halt but don't forget, we can't do this without you. Most animal rescues don't have a stock pile of money and they cannot and will not get over this without your help."