Kindness continues apace as Longford Town Supporters Club donate Easter eggs to paramedics

We may be struggling to keep a lid on Covid-19 but the level of goodwill just keeps on coming.

Longford Town Supporters Club donated Easter eggs to ambulance service personnel this morning who were on duty at the county town's ambulance station in what is just the latest show of benevolence by local businesses and community groups.

Yesterday, the Gallery Cafe in Longford town handed out free coffee and toasties to gardaí who were out on the beat to keep a watchful eye on the need to uphold social distancing.