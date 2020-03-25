Longford's #RingYourGranny campaign urges young people to look out for their grandparents

Self-isolation is difficult - especially for the older members of our community who are having to spend an extended amount of time indoors and away from the children that brighten their lives so much.

To that end, three well-known Longfordians are encouraging people to #RingYourGranny on a daily basis to check in, have a chat and make sure they’re okay.

“At a time like this, it’s so, so important that we stay away from the people we love in order to keep them safe,” said one of the campaign’s founders, Síona Cahill.

“It’s not what we usually do as Irish people and it’s so weird to me to even be recommending like this.

“When there’s any kind of emergency it’s usually when we gather to look after each other, socialising and making light of the situation to cope with it.

“However, our elderly and senior citizens, many of whom are grandparents, are unfortunately more vulnerable when it comes to a flu virus, and many young people could be carrying it and not even show symptoms. So we have to do our part too.”

Síona rings her granny, Agnes McKenna, twice daily for a chat and “to see what the craic with her is”.

Read also: Gardaí in Longford here to help the community during Covid-19

Agnes, herself, was happy to speak to the Longford Leader about her isolation and said that while she hates to be “tied to the house”, she’s keeping herself busy with a routine and phonecalls from her grandchildren are one of the highlights of her day.

“I look forward to the calls. Síona is very good. She calls me frequently,” said Agnes.

“I love to pick up the phone and see her name come up. She can talk about everything and nothing really. She’ll just chat away and all I have to do is listen.

“I really do look forward to any one of my grandchildren calling me.”

Eric Ehigie and Luke Casserly are also pushing the #RingYourGranny campaign, while ensuring their own grannies, Lucy Ehigie and Marie Casserly are getting all the support that they need.

“Checking up on the senior citizens in my life at this time is very important to me,” Eric told the Leader.

“It costs nothing to reach out, and make sure your loved ones are feeling okay. I think we should all try to do this on a regular basis but seeing as there is so much apprehension in the global community at the moment due to the virus, now is the perfect time to.”

“This is a tough time for everyone, but especially for older people living in isolation,” Luke agreed.

“It’s a scary and stressful time, so it’s really important that we look after them and make sure that they’re okay regularly.

“A phone call every day can definitely make a big difference for them, knowing that there’s someone there to talk to.”

Getting on board with the #RingYourGranny campaign is simple: just pick up the phone and make the call. It will be appreciated.

Directory: Longford volunteers helping their local communities during the #Covid19 pandemic