Gardaí in Longford here to help the community during Covid-19

Gardaí in Co Longford have vowed to do all they can to help within the community during Covid-19.

“Working together as a community we can all minimise the impact of COVID-19. At this time our operational focus in An Garda Siochana is on supporting our communities” - that was the message from Longford gardaí, who have advised that ‘Social Distance’ guidelines are essential to decreasing and interrupting the spread of Covid-19 – and An Garda Siochana say they will be proactive in challenging behaviour which is not appropriate.

An Garda Síochána appeals to every person in society to be ‘socially responsible’. Up to 40% of transmission of cases of COVID-19 is now ‘community transmission’. In particular they have appealed to younger members of our society and their parents to ensure they abide by these guidelines for their health, the health of their parents and the lives of their grandparents.

All licensed premises were asked to voluntarily close by the end of business Sunday 15 March 2020. Gardaí in County Longford will inspect reports of non-compliance or other inappropriate ‘social distancing’. Currently breaches of non-compliance will be reported to HSE under Public Health guidelines and/ or considered during annual licensing applications later in the year. An Garda Síochána has restructured their resources to enhance their visibility on the ground.

James Boyle MO, acting Superintendent for Community engagement in County Longford, stated: “Thankfully, COVID-19 has not had any impact on our services here in County Longford at this time. It is important to remember An Garda Síochána will continue to carry out our core duties of ensuring public safety, and prevention and detection of crimes.

“Public Offices in Garda stations remain open, but in line with ‘social distancing’ - if you can contact us by telephone or email or use online services at this time that is preferable. Only essential business will be dealt with at this time.”

An Garda Síochána urges and encourages families, neighbours, clubs and community groups to continue to engage with their loved ones, friends and neighbours, strictly in line with ‘social distance’ guidelines. They will coordinate and Support local volunteer groups in their efforts to assist vulnerable members of our community.

“Well done to all the volunteers who have stepped forward to assist, we appreciate your efforts.”

Where vulnerable and isolated persons are identified with no local supports, or where supports are no longer possible due to Covid-19, An Garda Síochána will support these persons.

“If you need us, call us.”

