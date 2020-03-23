Longford Digital Libraries Open 24/7 for adults and children

Even though the doors of our libraries in Longford and around the country are sadly closed at the moment everyone is very welcome to pay a virtual visit to the library and discover all the amazing online library resources available free of charge.

If you have children at home and time is hanging heavy on their hands or indeed if you think you would enjoy a good read yourself then the library has something to cater for everyone. All you need is a smart phone, laptop, ipad or computer and of course your library membership card.

The first step is go to www.longford.library.ie/Your-Online-Library/ and select Your Online Library . This will guide you through the full range of digital resources that are available at the touch of a button. You can download an ebook or an audio book from a wide selection of popular titles by many well known authors. If you enjoy browsing through magazines then you can see the wide range of eMagazines, and eNewspapers such as the Irish Independent that are available to view.

Would you like to learn a new language, or brush up on one that has got a little rusty then check out all the language courses that are available and everything is free if you are a library member. Have you considered researching your family tree and would like to find out more about how to do it then check out our ancestry library.

If you are not a member of any library then you can now join up now by simply completing the form at www.librariesireland.ie/join-your-library.

If you are having any difficulties the library staff will be delighted to help you. They can be contacted at your local branch library by email at library@longfordcoco.ie or by telephone at Longford 0433341124, Granard 04366868164, Lanesboro 0433321291, Ballymahon 0906432546 or Drumlish 0433324760.

Don’t forget to check out your local library Facebook page which is being updated regularly and you will find out all the latest about what is happening at the library.

To quote the very popular author of the Harry Potter books JK Rowling “If you don’t like to read you haven't found the right book” so this is a great opportunity to experience all that your local library has to offer.

