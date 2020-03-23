Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon sets up 'Community Cabinet' for those who need it

In this difficult time of self-isolation, social distancing and anxiety, Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon has been working hard to ensure people in the local area don't go without the things they need to keep going as Covid-19 sweeps across the country.

Project Co-ordinator at the centre, Grace Kearney, has set up a 'community cabinet' outside the Dean Egan Library, where members of the community can have access to important Covid-19 forms for welfare payments and rent reliefs, as well as envelopes.

The cabinet also holds a range of children's activities, sorted by age, for parents who are trying to keep their kids entertained during self-isolation.

There are a range of other resources in the cabinet, which are free to take and use as needed. All that is asked of you is that you use the wipes to clean your hands and the cabinet before and after use.