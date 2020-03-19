BREAKING: Covid-19 test site to be set up in Longford this week
Four sites in total will be opened in the midlands.
The HSE have confirmed to the Longford Leader, March 19, that a community Covid-19 testing site will be set up in Longford this week.
The HSE confirmed that this is very much 'work in progress', with work happening very fast to operationalise this units.
They confirmed that sites will be opening in each of the four midland counties this week, including Longford.
The HSE also stressed the importance of the below:
- The testing is done by appointment only following referral by a GP or Public Health professional.
- The decision to referred for a test is a clinical decision. There is no self-referral or walk-ins.
- The results of the tests will be provided as soon as possible but during this period you should continue to self-isolate. Realistically the timeline from referral to testing to results will be 2-3 days but all parts of the HSE are committed to progressing this as soon as possible.
