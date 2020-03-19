BREAKING: Covid-19 test site to be set up in Longford this week

Four sites in total will be opened in the midlands.

The HSE have confirmed to the Longford Leader, March 19, that a community Covid-19 testing site will be set up in Longford this week.

The HSE confirmed that this is very much 'work in progress', with work happening very fast to operationalise this units.

They confirmed that sites will be opening in each of the four midland counties this week, including Longford.

The HSE also stressed the importance of the below: