BREAKING: Up to five cases of coronavirus confirmed in Longford

Up to five cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Longford so far according to a statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team, released tonight.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 74 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of midday, 18 March.

The breakdown of counties is as follows:

Counties and number of cases

Carlow < = 5

Cavan < = 5

Clare < = 5

Donegal < = 5

Kildare < = 5

Kilkenny < = 5

Longford < = 5

Louth < = 5

Mayo < = 5

Meath < = 5

Offaly < = 5

Roscommon < = 5

Sligo < = 5

Tipperary < = 5

Wexford < = 5

Kerry - 6

Waterford - 7

Westmeath- 7

Wicklow- 9

Galway -12

Limerick - 14

Cork - 48

Dublin - 129

There were 74 new cases confirmed in Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases to 366.

Read also: Latest figures confirm 74 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland

The cases are made up of 29 females and 45 males. There have been two deaths associated with Covid-19 in Ireland since the virus first appeared in the country. There are now 366 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has made available an analysis of the 271 cases notified as at midnight Monday, 16 March, 2020.

· Of the 271 cases notified 40% are male and 59% female, with 23 clusters.

· To date 42% cases are travel related, 22% associated with community transmission, 17% are as a result of local transmission and 20% remain under investigation.

· Two thirds of cases are younger than 55 years, with almost one in four cases aged 35 – 44 years.

· One in five cases are healthcare workers with 37% of these cases associated with travel.

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129, followed by Cork (48) and Limerick (14).

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “Again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role.

“We need to continue maximising our efforts to interrupt new transmission chains and keep clusters under control.

“Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello.”

Read also: Some silver linings during the #Covid19 outbreak