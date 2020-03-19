Cheltenham winner has Longford links

When The Conditional won the Ultimate Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last Tuesday, it was a huge success for jockey Brendan Powell; it was a huge success for trainers, David Bridgewater and Michael Scudamore; and it was a huge success for owners, Lynne and Angus Maclennan.

But it was also a huge success for Longford and, more specifically, the village of Taghshinny, where The Conditional spent three years of his life with Jerry and Linda Regan.

“We bought him as a foal and reared him here in Taghshinny for three years. He’s now trained by David Bridgewater,” Jerry Regan told the Longford Leader last week.

Jerry and his wife, Linda, own a B&B and stud farm in the south Longford village, called Glebe House (Taghshinny) Stud, where a number of beautiful thoroughbreds reside.

“We bring them to a certain stage and then bring them elsewhere. They’re all thoroughbreds,” said Jerry.

This was a first Festival win for David Bridgewater as a trainer, though he enjoyed five as a jockey, and The Conditional, he said, has potential for the Grand National in the future and is the best horse he has had since The Giant Bolster, who was placed in three Gold Cups.

Who knows what the future holds for The Conditional? Wherever he ends up, he’ll always have his local connection.

“This is a big boost for us,” said Jerry Regan.

“It’s a big boost for Longford and a big boost for Taghshinny. Something like this doesn’t happen - it doesn’t happen in a lifetime. So it’s a big boost.”

