ITV Racing to broadcast five races from Thurles on Saturday

ITV Racing will broadcast five races from Thurles this Saturday 21 March, on air from 1.30-4pm on ITV4.

Ed Chamberlin will present the show, which will be produced in the UK with the smallest possible team.

As well as racing from Thurles, the team will look back at the recent Cheltenham Festival and the 2019-2020 jumps season. There will be no Opening Show.

ITV Racing would like to thank Horse Racing Ireland and Racecourse Media Group for making this possible.