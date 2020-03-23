Longford LPIS meeting cancelled
The spread of the Covid-19 virus has led to the cancellation of the LPIS Rebuild Public Information meeting in the Longford Arms Hotel
Following the updated restrictions to combat the spread of Covid-19, the Department of Agriculture’s planned LPIS Rebuild Communications Campaign 2020 meetings have been cancelled.
These include:
l LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting
Venue: Longford Arms Hotel, Main Street, Longford Town, Co. Longford
Date: Thursday 19th March 2020, Time: 20:00 – 22:30
l LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting
Venue: Newgrange Hotel, Bridge Street, Navan, Co. Meath
Date: Monday 23rd March 2020. Time: 20:00 – 22:30
l LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting
Venue: Hillgrove Hotel, Old Armagh Road, Monaghan H18 RK15
Date: Thursday 26th March 2020. Time: 20:00 – 22:30
