New counselling services for Longford towns due to high demand

Ballymahon and Longford towns are set to benefit from new counselling services due to a high demand for mental health services in both areas, writes Jessica Thompson.

State of Mind Counselling & Psychotherapy is available in Deanscurragh, Longford town and Ballymahon, where it is the only service of its kind.

“In particular for Ballymahon, where a lot of people don’t drive, having this service is a godsend to the community,” said counsellor and psychotherapist, Michael MacArdghail.

“Our mission is to promote mental health for the wider community and provide treatment without the use of prescription drugs to Ballymahon and Longford which, in turn, will reduce addiction.

“Ninety percent of our intakes are suffering from addiction as a secondary diagnosis to depression and stress.”

State of Mind is the only service in Ballymahon and surrounding areas with a psychotherapist, Mr MacArdghail explained. There are also minimal therapists in the county of Longford, with approximately ten available to serve the entire population - and most are booked out.

“I have a client who rang a service in Longford, only to be told that the nearest appointment available was at the end of April,” he said.

“Counselling and Psychotherapy requires a weekly commitment to which there are a lack of therapists to do so.

“The mental health of the population is decreasing daily and I’m hoping by promoting our services that we can offer an affordable service to the people who want to make positive changes in their mental health, and, those who need recovery from addiction or to stay in recovery following treatment.”

State of Mind Counselling and Psychotherapy provides general counselling and psychotherapy services with specialist areas in substance addiction, behavioural addiction, gambling addiction, cognitive behavioural therapy and LGBTQ+ psychotherapy, providing a safe and confidential space for anyone who needs support or therapy.

To find out more, visit www.icps.ie, call 0906417032 or freephone 1800 81 50 05‬.

