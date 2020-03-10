A day of celebration in libraries across Co Longford

On Saturday, February 29th, Longford Libraries took part in the first ever National Library Open Day showcasing all that our public libraries have to offer.

Despite the bad weather there was a very large attendance at all of the library events which included coding, art, storytime, mindfulness and much more.

Of course it was a particularly special day for the community in Ballymahon as their library was open for business for the first time since the fire which had happened a week ago.

Many customers young and not so young came to express their relief and delight that the library had reopened and to express their appreciation for the great service they receive.



The helpful library staff were available with a warm welcome and refreshments to demonstrate all the benefits that library membership brings.

County Librarian Mary Carleton Reynolds said: “All of our libraries are welcoming, open community spaces with lots to interest everyone.

"We are delighted that more and more people are coming to the library to participate in the many programmes and regular events that take place in the library including book clubs, creative writing groups, language classes, art classes, health and wellbeing talks, music appreciation, exhibitions, coding classes for children, one to one computer classes for adults and knit and stitch groups”.

Remember the library is open to everyone and everything is free so please call in anytime or check out www.longfordlibrary.ie or Facebook and twitter for more information.