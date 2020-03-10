Longford restaurants honoured at Leinster awards ceremony

Over a dozen Co Longford eateries and restauranteurs have come in for national recognition at a top Dublin awards ceremony. In total, 14 venues across the locality were honoured at the Leinster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards in the Knightsbrook Hotel last week.

Among them included: Best Restaurant – VM Restaurant at Viewmount House; Best Chef – Marcio Laan of Viewmount House;

Best Newcomer – Wilder & Gold; Best Restaurant Manager – Beryl Kearney of Viewmount House; Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – Courtyard Restaurant at Cooney's Hotel; Best Customer Service – Nine Arches Restaurant; Best Gastro Pub - The Rustic Inn; Best Cafe - Torc Café and Foodhall; Pub of the Year - John V Donoghoe's; Best Wine Experience - Vocella's; Best World Cuisine – Spice India Longford; Best “Free From” – Moments Café & Restaurant; Best Kids Size Me- Jac-O-Bites Café; Best Local Food Hero – Fiona Egan of Cloughan Farm and Cookery School; Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Tus Nua Restaurant; Best Casual Dining - Moments Café and Restaurant.

Mike Cooney of Cooney's Hotel in Ballymahon said he was especially thrilled to have picked up the award for 'Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant'.

“We got it in 2018 as well but this is the result of hard work and what I would say is a very comprehensive menu,” he said.

A total of 15 years in business, Mr Cooney said he was already looking forward to the Regional and All Ireland Finals which will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on Monday, May 18.

Now in their 12th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards recognised over 700 restaurant owners and staff in what is one of the premier prizegiving ceremonies on the domestic cuisine market.