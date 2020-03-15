Longford man handed six year driving ban

A man who claimed his life is under threat due to an ongoing feud in Longford has been banned from driving for six years after forcing a garda patrol car off the road and into a ditch.

Michael Stokes (50), Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Longford District Court last week following an incident at the above named address on February 14 last month. Garda Shane O'Connor told the court how he and Garda David Buckley were on patrol in the area on the day and came across the accused who approached them in a car on a narrow rural road.

Garda O'Connor said Mr Stokes, who was at the wheel of a Peugeout car, came at them at speed and forced the patrol car off the road and into a ditch. Moments later, as both officers went off in pursuit of Mr Stokes, the defendant stopped and attempted to flee on foot.

Garda O'Connor said the accused was arrested soon after and was asked to produce his driving documentation.

In defence, solicitor Brid Mimnagh said Mr Stokes had recently been given a Garda Information Message (GIM) in regard to his own safety.

She said his son had got into difficulties in a car a short distance away and due to the heightened tensions in the area, got into a car and attempted to come to his aid.

“His son was previously very seriously assaulted and he felt his son was in danger. He took out an old car and used it.”

Mr Stokes alluded to the assault referred to by Ms Mimnagh and said his son had received 28 stitches in his back as a result. The court heard how Mr Stokes had previously received a 25 year driving ban in 2003 for no insurance and had 20 previous convictions for no insurance.

Judge Seamus Hughes disqualified Mr Stokes for six years and fined him a total of €500 for no insurance and dangerous driving.

