Flood risk in a number of counties including Longford as heavy rain expected

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

The advisory is in place from 12pm today until 6pm on Tuesday.

Periods of heavy rainfall are expected from today (Saturday) until Tuesday and may lead to some local flooding as river levels remain elevated.

The heaviest of the rain will be through Saturday afternoon and again early Monday and early Tuesday, with rainfal accumulations from Saturday to Tuesday of 40 to 50mm in places, with some spot flooding.

There will also be strong winds at times, with gales in coastal areas.

