Local GP confirms no coronavirus in Longford after rumours circulate regarding closed surgery
A number of rumours regarding suspected cases in Longford have appeared on social media
Image by amrothman from Pixabay
A county Longford GP has confirmed "there's no Coronavirus" in the county after a number of rumours circulated online that his surgery in north Longford was closed due to suspected cases of Covid-19.
There are currently 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland with seven of those coming to light just yesterday evening.
That number is expected to rise as contacts with confirmed cases are tracked down but there are no confirmed cases in county Longford.
See the latest COVID-19 facts here:
Number of coronavirus cases reaches and surpasses 100,000 worldwide
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on