Number of coronavirus cases reaches and surpasses 100,000 worldwide

There are currently more than 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with more than 80,000 of those recorded in China where the virus originated.

According to world statistic website, Worldometer, there have been a total of 100,383 cases worldwide since the virus first made itself known. Of those cases, a total of 55,991 have recovered, with 3,408 deaths recorded worldwide.

There are currently 40,984 active cases of the virus worldwide with 34,698 (85%) of those reported to be mild cases and only 15% (6,286) reported to be serious or critical.

In Ireland there are currently 13 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with seven of those coming to light just yesterday evening.

The first case was confirmed on Saturday last with a male student in the east of the country who had travelled from an affected area in northern Italy being diagnosed.

A school in Dublin has closed for 14 days in a bid to contain the virus following the positive diagnosis of the student.

The second confirmed case of the virus was announced on Tuesday, with a woman in the east of the country being diagnosed. She also travelled from northern Italy but was not connected to the student who had previously been diagnosed.

Four more cases of the virus were confirmed in the west of the country on Wednesday after a family travelled from an affected area in northern Italy. Three schools are on lock-down in county Clare as a result. The father of the family, a healthcare professional, had gone to work in University Hospital Limerick's emergency department before he was diagnosed.

Yesterday evening, seven more cases of the virus were confirmed, one of which was diagnosed in the south of the country. The patient in question had not been out of the country and officials are unsure of how he contracted the disease. More than 60 staff at Cork University Hospital have been asked to self isolate following the diagnosis and a St Patrick's Day parade in Youghal, Co Cork, has been cancelled.

Four males in the east of the country who had travelled from northern Italy and two females in the west of the country who came into contact with a confirmed case brought the total number of cases in Ireland to 13.

The number of cases is expected to increase over the coming weeks.

