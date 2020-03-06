Man remains in custody at Cavan Garda Station in connection to abduction of Kevin Lunney
The man in his 30s arrested in relation to the abduction and assault of Mr Kevin Lunney remains in custody at Cavan Garda Station detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.
Gardaí arrested the man yesterday. Two men and one woman were also arrested yesterday by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
